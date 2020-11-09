L. Felix Joyner Jr. died surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 29, 2020, in Durham, North Carolina. Felix was born on Nov. 20, 1924, in Savannah, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Ruth Barrett Joyner; and by his younger brother, Wendell Ray Joyner, of Atlanta, Georgia.
He is survived by his sons, Leon S. Joyner (Suellen) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Barrett R. Joyner (Stephenie) of Cary, North Carolina; his two grandsons, Brian Joyner (Elise) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Matthew Joyner (Carole Pierce) of Raleigh, North Carolina; his granddaughter, Katherine Joyner (Dan Touchette) of Munich, Germany; and his great-grandchildren, Hayden, Will, Elaine, Anna, Emilee and Bree of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Noble and Willow of Raleigh, North Carolina. In addition, Felix is survived by his most cherished friends Jackie Quirk and Don Rayno.
Felix grew up in the small community of Bay Branch, Georgia, outside of Sylvania, Georgia, in Screven County. Felix and Margaret met while attending Brewton Parker College in Mt. Vernon, Georgia, Margaret’s hometown.
After graduating from Brewton Parker, Felix entered the U.S. Navy and proudly served until 1946. He then attended Berea College, graduating in 1947. He continued his post-graduate studies by attending both Harvard Business School and the Southern Regional Training Program.
Felix began his career in Kentucky State Government in Frankfort, Kentucky, as a budget analyst. From 1948 to 1955, he served as budget director and deputy commissioner of finance for Governors Earle Clements and Lawrence Wetherby.
He also had a series of consulting assignments. These assignments include working for the Government of Burma where he directed the creation of the country’s financial accounting system. When leaving for Burma, Gov. Weatherby remarked, “Felix is one of the finest public servants I have ever seen in government. I think he knows more about government financing than anyone I’ve ever known.”
In 1960, Felix returned to Kentucky to serve in the administrations of Governors Bert T.Combs and Ned Breathitt as the Commissioner of Finance. In 1962, he was named Kentucky Public Administrator of the Year by the American Society of PublicAdministration.
Felix was known for his wry sense of humor, his story-telling ability and his knowledge of the workings of government. In a Louisville Courier Journal article, Allan Trout stated that “Joyner has a sly smile that twinkles and a low pitched drawl that invites bemused attention … The thing is, Joyner does not need the status of a suite or the props of a staff, just walking around he carries more between his two ears than the average functionary can stow in a dozen file cabinets.”
In 1968, Felix took a job as VP of Finance at UNC serving first Bill Friday and then C.D. Spangler until his retirement in 1995. His impact on the UNC System was immense; he created and molded the financial structure of the 16-school UNC system.
In his spare time, Felix endeavored to be the best fisherman in North Carolina. Felix enjoyed fishing with his children, grandchildren, colleagues, as well as governors. Another passion was college basketball, especially his beloved Tarheels, and he was proud to say he and Margaret were in New Orleans for both of Dean Smith’s UNC national championships in 1982 and 1993.
He was a member of the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church until 1968. A private service to celebrate Felix’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Felix and Margaret Joyner Scholarship Fund at Brewton Parker College, P.O. Box 197, Mt. Vernon, GA 30445 or make checks payable to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and send to MS Greater Carolinas Chapter, 3101 Industrial Drive Suite 210 Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements courtesy Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
