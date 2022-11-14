LAWRENCEBURG — A Celebration for the life of Lacey Jane Bean Cunningham, 90, will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Hills Cemetery in Lawrenceburg. Cunningham died Saturday, Nov. 12, at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lacey Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

