LOUISVILLE — Services Lana C. Gaddie, 75, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gaddie died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lana Gaddie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

