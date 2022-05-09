LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lance Belmont Kincaid II, 19, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Kincaid died Wednesday, May 4.

To plant a tree in memory of Lance Kincaid, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

