Lanny McNees

Lanny Morris McNees, age 78, passed away March 14, 2020.
He joined the United State Marine Corps and spent 12 years there. He served two tours to Vietnam, where he lost his older brother, George William “Billy” McNees, who was the first Vietnam casualty in Franklin County. Lanny later retired from the Department of Transportation as the T-1 garage supervisor and worked for Reigler Blacktop in Northern Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue Hamilton McNees; his twin brother, Larry Morris McNees of Frankfort; aunt, Betty Nicholson, of Lexington; nephews, Mike McNees of Frankfort and Billy McNees Jr. of Texas; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his brother, he was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Morris McNees and Berry McNees; sons, Bradley Scott McNees and Anthony Morris McNees; uncle, Orville McNees; nephew, Larry Lee McNees; and sister-in-law, Janice Brown McNees.
Per Lanny’s request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart, Lung, or Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
