Larae Carol Neal Sloan, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Craig Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Saturday. 

Larae Carol Sloan

Larae was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on December 25, 1966. She worked 18 years in banking, 11 in Kentucky State Government, and 7 years alongside her husband, Mike, at Mike’s Guns. Larae loved to spend time on the farm.

She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Mike Sloan; mother, Sandra Lou Kingkade Neal; children, Michael Sloan (Tabitha); Janene Jones (Roy), and Devin Sloan (Greg); and brothers, Jonathan Neal (Brandy) and Michael Neal (Kelly). She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces and nephews, Nathan Neal, Taylor Kiger, Leighann Neal, Morgan Piper, Maddigan Walker, Dakota Rodgers and Kiara Rodgers; and by her beloved companion, Lucy Lou. 

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Wayne Neal. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Neal, Eddie Slattery, Barry Rogers, Bo Flynn, David Bruce, and Blane Artipe. The honorary pallbearer will be David Watts. 

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages expressions of sympathy be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com. 

