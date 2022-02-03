LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering for family and friends of Larry Dean Baldwin, 67, will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 5–7 p.m. followed by a service beginning at 7 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Baldwin died Wednesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Baldwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription