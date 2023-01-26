Larry Douglas Abney, 71, husband of 52 years to Sylvia Lynn Billeter Abney, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Signature Healthcare Heritage Hall.
Mr. Abney was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clayton Aster and Ethel Roy Walters Abney. He was a member of Jefferson Street Baptist Church in Dublin, Georgia; graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Georgetown College in English and History, and then taught at Laurens County Middle and High School and Trinity Christian School in Georgia; served in the U.S. Air Force where he became an officer; later graduated from the Air Force Institute of Technology with a Master’s Degree in Logistics; and Logistician for Regal Beloit for many years.
He was also a Shriner for the North Dakota Chapter and Master Mason for Masonic Lodge Star in The West Lodge #33.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two children, Marietta Dawn (Mark) Griffin, of Lawrenceburg, and Derek Allen (Christina) Abney, of Charleston, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Luke Porter and Olivia Lynn Griffin, Eden Millicent and Olive Laryn Abney; sister, Delores (Kermit) Faye Tapp, of Central City, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Lisa (Mike) Detherage and Loria Eastman, both of Lawrenceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Jean Winburn, Dallas Arnold Abney, Shelby Thomas Abney, Phillip Marvin Abney and Steven Earl Abney; and two brothers-in-law, Noah Willard Eastman and Edward Eastman.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Gash Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Vernon Carpenter and Dr. Drew Causey officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Detherage, Larry Duncan, Mark Griffin, Luke Griffin, Randy Zinda, and Dr. Drew Causey. Honorary bearers will be Kenny Foxx , Curt Wilhoite, Eric Eastman and Joel Eastman.
