Larry Douglas Abney, 71, husband of 52 years to Sylvia Lynn Billeter Abney, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Signature Healthcare Heritage Hall.

Larry Douglas Abney.jpg

Larry Douglas Abney

Mr. Abney was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clayton Aster and Ethel Roy Walters Abney. He was a member of Jefferson Street Baptist Church in Dublin, Georgia; graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Georgetown College in English and History, and then taught at Laurens County Middle and High School and Trinity Christian School in Georgia; served in the U.S. Air Force where he became an officer; later graduated from the Air Force Institute of Technology with a Master’s Degree in Logistics; and Logistician for Regal Beloit for many years.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Sunday, January 29, 2023
6:00PM-9:00PM
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St.
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Monday, January 30, 2023
12:00PM
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St.
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
