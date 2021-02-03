Funeral services for Larry Douglas Wilhoite, Sr., 75, Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Baptist Church. Brothers Everett Hawkins, David Smith and Todd Hatfield will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. till service time Friday at Faith Baptist Church. Larry died Monday at his home.
Born in Owenton to the late John Wilhoite and Onie Lee Martin Samples, he was retired from Jim Beam Brands in the maintenance division. Larry was a treasured member of Faith Baptist Church and enjoyed sharing God with everyone. He was known as a pool shark at the Senior Citizens Center and “ loved the ladies.” Larry loved and was proud of each of his four children, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Larry Franklin (Marge) Wilhoite, Johnathan Nelson (Elizabeth) Wilhoite, beloved daughter, Laura Wilhoite Tackett and Debra Anderson, all of Frankfort; brothers Charles Wilhoite and Danny Samples, Frankfort, Sonny Samples, TX, sisters Freida (Gene) O’Conner, Warsaw, KY and Ann (Jeff) Heilman, Frankfort.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jessie Samples; sisters, Sylvia Hawkins, Frances W. Rose and Johnny Wilhoite.
Pallbearers will Eddie Tackett, Lyle Butcher, Shaun Jackson, Brittni Oehmke, Jason Wilhoite and Paul Nobbe. Honorary bearers will be Justin Walling, Larry Estes, Lenny O’Connor, Terry Wilhoite and the Faith Young Adult and Faith Believers Sunday school classes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive or Access Soup Kitchen, 311 W. Second St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for the services.
