Larry Estep, 67, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born in Paintsville on October 4, 1954, Allene Bowen Estep and the late Dewitt Estep.

He retired from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Department and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Larry enjoyed working on cars and was active with the Boy Scouts. He was always very laid back and happy go lucky.  

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Dylan Estep, Frankfort; and his uncle, Walter (Judy) Bowen, Frankfort.  

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with a private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

Service information

Apr 12
Visitation
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
