Larry Jones

Larry G. Jones, 85, husband of Sue F. Jones, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. A native of Frankfort, he was born on October 21, 1935, to the late Ray and Dorothy Perkins Jones. He worked at Jim Beam Distillery as a pipefitter for 30 years and was also a welder and licensed plumber. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. 

In addition to his devoted and loving wife of 66 years, he is survived by his daughter, Tammy Ramsey; grandson, Chad Ramsey; great-grandchildren, Larry Brett Ramsey and Claire Elise Ramsey; brother, Bobby (Ruth) Jones; sisters-in-law, Dixie Sellers and Janet Fitzpatrick; brother-in-law, Rodney Kelly; nieces, Candi Arnold and Julie Gosney; nephew, Jerry McFarland; great nieces and nephews, Kyle Roten, Shara Roten, Gabe Gosney and Riley Gosney.   

Private services were held on Monday, February 8, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pall bearers were Chad Ramsey, Brett Ramsey, Gabe Gosney, Jerry McFarland, Dave Gosney and Chris Arnold. Honorary bearers were Claire Ramsey, Riley Gosney, Shara Roten, Kyle Roten, James Fitzpatrick and Rodney Kelly. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Franklin County Humane Society, or Bluegrass Care Navigators. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. 

