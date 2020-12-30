Larry Harris

LAWRENCEBURG — Larry Lee Harris, 78, husband of Donna Johnson Harris, passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. Born Oct. 21, 1942, in Frankfort, Larry was the son of the late Helen Boston and Stanley Harris.
A 1958 graduate of Western High School, Larry went on to receive a degree in Psychology from the University of Kentucky. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired as a printer at Rand McNally in Versailles. Larry enjoyed playing golf, reading and watching U.K. sports.
Including his wife, Larry is survived by four sons, Eric Harris and his wife Teresa, Shannon Harris and his wife Jennifer, and Patrick Harris, all of Lawrenceburg, and Duane Bennett of Frankfort; six grandchildren, Emma Harris, Odin Harris, Corey Bennett, Katie Bennett, Jonathan Overall and Zach Overall.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Osborn officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Harris, Shannon Harris, Patrick Harris, Duane Bennett, Corey Bennett, Scotty Johnson and Wayne Burke.
Memorials are suggested to the Shiloh Christian Church, c/o William E. Puckett, 128 Brenda Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.