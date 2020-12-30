Larry Harris

LAWRENCEBURG — Larry Lee Harris, 78, husband of Donna Johnson Harris, passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. Born Oct. 21, 1942, in Frankfort, Larry was the son of the late Helen Boston and Stanley Harris.

A 1958 graduate of Western High School, Larry went on to receive a degree in Psychology from the University of Kentucky. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired as a printer at Rand McNally in Versailles. Larry enjoyed playing golf, reading and watching U.K. sports.

Including his wife, Larry is survived by four sons, Eric Harris and his wife Teresa, Shannon Harris and his wife Jennifer, and Patrick Harris, all of Lawrenceburg, and Duane Bennett of Frankfort; six grandchildren, Emma Harris, Odin Harris, Corey Bennett, Katie Bennett, Jonathan Overall and Zach Overall.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Osborn officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. Sunday.

Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Harris, Shannon Harris, Patrick Harris, Duane Bennett, Corey Bennett, Scotty Johnson and Wayne Burke.

Memorials are suggested to the Shiloh Christian Church, c/o William E. Puckett, 128 Brenda Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

