Services for Larry L. Pugh, 66, husband of Diane Owens Pugh, will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at New Life Church in Frankfort. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church and 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Pugh died Thursday, June 16.

