Services for Larry Lee Flynn Sr., 79, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday and Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Flynn died Tuesday.  

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Flynn, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

