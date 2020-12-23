Larry Lee Flynn Sr., age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Larry was born in Frankfort on Jan. 11, 1941, to the late Check Flynn and Virginia Lee Jones Flynn. He was a retired truck driver. A sports fanatic, Larry knew every fact and statistic about any sport. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid University of Kentucky and Yankee fan.
Larry enjoyed time spent outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved time spent with his family, especially at their annual “Christmas Flynn-Din.”
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Sue Tackett Flynn; children, Larry Flynn Jr. (Christina) and Steven “Bo” Flynn; sisters, Brenda O’Brien and Donna Hedges (Jerry); grandchildren, Mysha Hellard (Jody), Paige Tackett (Wesley), Patric Flynn, Cameron Flynn, Braydon Flynn, Gage Flynn and Mia Flynn. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Ann Flynn; siblings, Kathy Turner, Mike Flynn and Jerry “Jug” Flynn; and daughter-in-law, Lesley Flynn.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
