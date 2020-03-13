Services for Larry Miley, 73, will be noon Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Miley died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Miley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

