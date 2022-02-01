Larry Redding

Larry Joseph Redding, 74, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Elmer Lee and Pauline Miller Redding on August 15, 1947.

Mr. Redding was a Veteran in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corp. He loved painting and gold mining.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Julia E. Redding, Pennsylvania, Michael (Elizabeth) Redding, Versailles, Patrick (Amy) Redding, Versailles, and Timothy (Shay Adkins) Case, Owensboro; grandchildren, Joseph, Patricia, Christina, Jason, Pedro, Victor, Ashley, Micheal, Abbigaile, Hayden, Jackson, Caleb and Tucker; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Joseph Redding Jr.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. www.clarklegacycenter.com

To send flowers to the family of Larry Redding, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 2
Visitation
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
241 Rose Hill Ave
Versailles, KY 40383
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription