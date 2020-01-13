Larry Robert Ellis, 77, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, Jan. 10, 2020. Larry was born in Frankfort Oct. 15, 1942, to the late Ossie C. and Marjorie H. Ellis.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Lorraine (Day) Ellis; and his daughter, Lorri Ellis of Nicholasville.
One daughter, Amanda E. Cooper, passed away in 2018.
Grandchildren include Brittany Ellis (Lexington) and Jayden Cooper (Nicholasville); and one great-grandson, Christian Bruist (Lexington). Extended family includes sister, Ossilyn E. McQuesten (Lexington); nieces, Rebecca M. Leite (husband Bryan) of LaGrange, and Nancy M. Pauley (Lexington).
Services are 6 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Betts & West Funeral Home, 404 N. Main, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Visitation for family is 4 p.m. and friends are 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
No flowers are needed. Please make any donation to the Make a Wish Foundation.