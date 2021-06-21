Services for Larry W. Smith, 70, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Smith died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription