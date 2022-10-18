Larry Sons, 64, passed away on October 12, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Larry Sons was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 27, 1957, to the late Cordes Sons and Etta Opal Conway Sons. He was united in marriage to Anna Marie Perkins Sons. March 22, 2023, would have been their 50th anniversary together. Larry will be remembered for his love of fishing, hunting, and working on vehicles. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Sons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

