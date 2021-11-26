Services for Larry Thomas Engler, 49, husband of Melissa Curtis, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, to help the family with funeral expenses. Engler died Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription