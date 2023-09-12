A memorial visitation for Larry Wayne Bast, 73, will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bast died Monday, Sept. 11.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bast as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

