Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.