LAWRENCEBURG — No services are scheduled at this time for Larry Wayne Grimes, 67. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Grimes died Wednesday at his home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Grimes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

