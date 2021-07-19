Larry Wayne Hill, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021 surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Brother Danny Sallee officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Woodford County. 

Larry was born in Nicholasville, Ky., on November 5, 1958, to the late Leroy and Juanita Brim Hill. He was employed by American Greetings in Danville, Ky. Larry was a member of Southern Heights Baptist Church in Danville.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Giles Hill; one stepson, Jason Harley (Lori); one brother, Larry Hill Jr., both of Frankfort; one sister, Nancy Crase, of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren, Cooper Carrier, Colton Carrier, Loralye Carrier, Axle Caron, Tucker Harley, Grayson Harley and Maci Harley; and several nieces and nephews. 

He is preceded in death by one brother, Gary Lee Hill.

Serving as active pallbearers will be, Johnny Carrier, Tucker Harley, Grayson Harley, Leroy Hill III, Benny Pendygraft, Eric Merriman and James Rousey.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made Southern Heights Baptist Church in memory of Larry.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription