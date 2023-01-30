A Celebration of Life for Larry William Reynolds, 67, will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 2–4 p.m. at North Benson Baptist Church, 4845 Devils Hollow Road. Online condolences may be made at the LeCompte Johnson Taylor website.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

