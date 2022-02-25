Larry Wright

Larry “Big Lar” Noble Wright, 69, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. A native of Frankfort, he was born on February 14, 1953, to the late Charles “Chick” Wright Sr. and Drossie Marie Perkins McPherron.

He was a mechanic with CC Tool and worked at Save-A-Lot for 21 years. Larry was a former member of the Country Rockers. He was a jokester and was a very good artist; he loved motorcycles; and was a big UK Fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Wright, Frankfort; his brothers, Jerry Scott (Margaret) Wright Sr., Frankfort, Charles Wright Jr., Lawrenceburg, Michael Wayne (Marilyn) Wright, Frankfort; his granddaughter, Jonna Daisy Farler; his great-granddaughter, Kyrionna Iris Farler; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Fred Joseph McPherron; his daughter, Amanda Wright; and his brother, Carl David Wright.

Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at East Frankfort Baptist Church with Rev. Vernon Carpenter and Pastor Kyle McDanell officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Monday, February 28, 2022, at East Frankfort Baptist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

