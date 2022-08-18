Services for Larry Younger will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Younger died Thursday, Aug. 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Younger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

