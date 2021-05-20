LaShannon Chilton, 51, Harrodsburg, KY, died Sunday, May 16, 2021. Born September 15, 1969, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Anna Rose (Taylor) Chilton, Frankfort, and the late Raymond Chilton.

Survivors other than her mother include one sister, Ramonda (Eric) Kelly of Frankfort, KY; a niece, Sierra Stevens; a nephew, Vince Kelly.

Private family services are planned. www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of LaShannon Chilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

