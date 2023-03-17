Funeral services for Claude Grant Birch Sr., 79, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Gary Hagger will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The burial will take place at Smithfield Cemetery. He passed away on March 16, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Lexington.

Claude Grant Birch Sr..jpeg

Claude Grant Birch Sr.

He was born June 4, 1943, to the late William Benjamin Birch and Lubinia Rogers Birch. Claude was a member of Westview Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and watching football. He proudly served in the United States Navy.

To plant a tree in memory of Grant Birch, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription