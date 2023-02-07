Services for Laura Faris, 89, are pending at this time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Faris died Monday, Feb. 6, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Faris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription