Funeral services for Laura H. Faris, 89, will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Keith Felton will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. She passed away at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1933, to the late Guy O. Hawkes and Louise Murphy Hawkes.

Laura H. Faris.jpeg

Laura H. Faris

Laura graduated from Louisville Baptist High in 1951 and went on to graduate from Georgetown College in 1955. She married her husband Oran, while she was still in college, on December 21, 1954.

