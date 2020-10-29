Laura J. Eaton (Moore), 67, died Oct. 7, 2020, at her home in Palm Bay, Florida, with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 30, 1953, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Robert and Eunice Moore.
Laura graduated from Franklin County High School in 1971. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Murray State University, and a Masters degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Kentucky. After working in Lexington for several years, she moved to Florida where she met her future husband, Fred Eaton, while she was working for the Town of Indialantic, Florida. Laura retired as the Town Clerk of Indialantic after 30 years of service.
Laura was an avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. She enjoyed the beach, loved her friends and “girls week," and the annual Kentucky Derby parties and traditions. She had a way of relating to people in a friendly way, always quick with a joke, a pun or a song. Her laughter will be missed. She loved spending time with her three young grandchildren, and was a wonderful grandma.
Laura is survived by her two sisters, Donna Grant and family and Murray Wood and family; daughter, Sara; son, Bobby and his wife Megan and their children Nathan, Noah and Nicholas; and her stepson, Joey and his wife Kim Eaton and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Fred Eaton, who passed on Dec. 4, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 805 South Scruggs Lane, Frankfort, Ky.
Laura was passionate about supporting children with cancer and donations in her name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”
