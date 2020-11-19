With consideration of public health advisories, the celebration of life for Laura Eaton scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 is cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. For future notice, please contact Murray Wood at ammw55@gmail.com.
