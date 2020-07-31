LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Laura Kathleen "Kathy" Peach, 59, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Peach died Thursday in Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Peach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

