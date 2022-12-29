Laura Ellen Buckner Williams Swain died unexpectedly on Christmas Day from a cardiac event. She was born to Raymond Vines Buckner and Mattie Mozelle Carter Buckner on March 19, 1951, in Ft. Benning, Georgia. 

Swain, Laura pic.jpeg

Laura Swain

A 1968 graduate of Walter F. George High School and 2001 Kennesaw State University, she dedicated her studies to art and art history. She married John McLarty Williams Jr. in December 1969 until he preceded her in death in 2007. In 2015, Laura married James Everett Swain, the love of her life.

