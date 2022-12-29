Laura Swain

Laura Ellen Buckner Williams Swain died unexpectedly on Christmas Day from a cardiac event. She was born to Raymond Vines Buckner and Mattie Mozelle Carter Buckner on March 19, 1951, in Ft. Benning, Georgia.
A 1968 graduate of Walter F. George High School and 2001 Kennesaw State University, she dedicated her studies to art and art history. She married John McLarty Williams Jr. in December 1969 until he preceded her in death in 2007. In 2015, Laura married James Everett Swain, the love of her life.
She was a member of the Frankfort Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings since her baptism in 1994. She lived in Oak Grove, Georgia, from 1982 to 2011 before moving to Asheville, North Carolina, the home of generations of both sides of her family for centuries.
In 2013, she met her husband James Everett Swain, her best friend and eternal love, and they quickly connected over their common interests in almost everything. After they wed, through years of weeding, planting, fertilizing and tender loving care, they converted a normal backyard into a marvel of beauty, life, activity and peace, planting hundreds of irises and numerous trees (including their beloved backyard willow tree). The Two Foxes Forest Garden became a Certified Monarch Butterfly Waystation, filled with milkweed as the host plant of choice for the next reign of Monarchs.
A talented artist, Laura drew, painted with watercolors, and made mixed media sculpture. Her art hangs in places of honor in the homes of friends and family.
Music was a fundamental part of her daily existence. She played several instruments, especially the accordion and piano, and listened to live and recorded music with Jimmy almost every day.
Laura was caring, eccentric, brilliant, creative, loud, hip, tenacious, magnanimous, profoundly loving, and, above all, generous, helping multitudes of family, friends and strangers with a leg up when they needed help.
She is survived by her husband, James Everett Swain; her son, John McLarty Williams III (“Mac”) and daughter-in-law, Mickelle Williams; her daughter, Susanna Marie Williams and son-in-law Eric Perley; her five grandchildren, Marley Xiomara Williams, John McLarty Williams IV (“Jack”), Calliope Marisol Williams, Arthur Perley-Williams and Theodore Perley-Williams; and her father-in-law, John McLarty Williams Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Laura will be profoundly missed. She is tenderly loved and will be remembered forever as our wife, Mama, Lala, Aunt Laura, Papa’s favorite daughter-in-law and dear friend.
Due to an increase in COVID, she will have a private family ceremony. A public Zoom link will be shared via social media and email.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sunshine Center, the Josephine Sculpture Park or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.