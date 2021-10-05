LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Laurel Amber Waldon Winchester, 38, wife of David Winchester, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Winchester died Friday, Oct. 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Laurel Winchester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

