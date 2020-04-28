Lauren Cleveland

Lauren Elise Cleveland, age 25, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. As we let go of our baby girl from our arms, we set her free to peace in eternal life.  

Lauren is survived by her parents, Kristy Denise Perry and Mark Elliott Cleveland; children, Addyson Jayde Black, August Joell Black, Cashus Elliot Cleveland, Courtlyn Elaine Cleveland, Justice Lynnox Leigh Tate and Journey Lyric Tate; and four siblings, Laryssa, Lacie, Kamdyn and Kynlee, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, whom were more like family. 

She was a beautiful soul and gave love to everyone and anyone that needed it or didn’t. Her laugh and goofy personality behind her big glasses will be what we hold on to and cherish. She is so special that she has a never-ending amount of family. She was born a blessing and gave us more than we could ever ask for in joy, love and laughter. When the sun shines It will be her brightness glowing on us — one family through this all. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

