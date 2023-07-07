LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Laurett Victoria Stucker Votaw, 59, wife of Derek Votaw, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Votaw died Thursday, July 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Laurett Votaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

