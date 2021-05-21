Services for Laurinda S. Sellers, 100, will be at a later date in North Carolina. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sellers died Friday at Masonic Home of Shelbyville.

To plant a tree in memory of Laurinda Sellers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

