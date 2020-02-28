Lawrence Andrews.jpg

Lawrence Andrews

Lawrence “Larry” Alan Andrews, 73, died on Dec. 18, 2019. He passed away peacefully, after a long illness, at his home in Annandale, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Larry was born on July 27, 1946, in Frankfort, Kentucky. He attended Good Shepherd Elementary and High Schools. He earned a bachelors degree from Western Kentucky University and later in life, a masters degree from George Mason University. While at WKU, he became a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

After college, Larry joined the U.S. Navy. During his naval time in Morocco, he met, and later married, Lallamina Khaneboubi. They lived first in Arlington, then Annandale, Virginia.

Larry enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially Washington Redskins football and University of Kentucky basketball.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Finley Andrews and Lucille Gaines Andrews; his wife, Amina Khaneboubi Andrews; and his brother, Calvin Wesley Andrews.

Surviving are his nieces, Chelsea Andrews Scott (Jason), Caitlin Andrews Cottrell (Nick); sister-in-law Mary Beth Andrews; and several cousins.

A Life Celebration will be held for family and friends at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Office Pub and Deli.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Annandale, Virginia.

Burial will take place at a later date in Frankfort.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a memorial donation to your local hospice or a charity of your choice.

