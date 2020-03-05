A Life Celebration for family and friends of Lawrence “Larry” Alan Andrews, 73, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Office Pub and Deli. He died on Dec. 18, 2019, at his home in Annandale, Virginia.
