VERSAILLES — Lawrence “Larry” Bowman Jr., 76, husband of Rhonda Parrish Bowman, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

A native of Versailles, he was born on August 2, 1945, to the late Lawrence Sr. and Ellen Lorine Harold Bowman. He worked for Jim Beam Distillery.  

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jeff (Meta) Bowman, and Michael Scott (Jennifer) Mitchell; his sister, Agnes Rice; his brother, Lonnie (Sally) Bowman; his grandchildren, Whitney Reed, Madison Bowman, DeLaney Bowman, Morgan Mitchell, Jonah Mitchell, and MaKaya Mitchell; as well as several nieces and nephews.  

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lyndsey DeLaney Bowman; his sister, Juanita Jones; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Rice.   

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Bro. Wesley Noss and Chris Harper will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

