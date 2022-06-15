LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lawrence Perry “Bub” Armstrong, 86, husband of Margaret C. Armstrong, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Armstrong died Tuesday, June 14, at his home.  

