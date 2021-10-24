LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lawrence Sea, 69, husband of Gretta Creech Sea, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Christian Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Sea died Sunday.
 
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Sea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription