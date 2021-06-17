Lea Ann Stokes, 45, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A native of Versailles, she was born on January 10, 1976, to Danny Wayne Stokes and the late Mary Louise Creech Taylor.

Stokes Pic.jpg

Lea Ann Stokes

She was a factory worker at HTNA. Lea was very tenacious and persistent. She loved to write and watch movies. Lea wouldn’t stand for anyone to be made.

She loved kids, was very family oriented, and always put family above herself. She loved astronomy and looking at the stars.

She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Stokes, Versailles and Whitney Nicole Stokes, Lexington; her sister, Tracy Stokes, Versailles; her aunt, Cathy Diane Stokes Gayhart, Frankfort; her cousins, Jennifer Rose Lawson, Frankfort, Kaelin Storm Lawson, Frankfort, and Thorn Lawson, Frankfort; her nephew, Taylor Ray Stokes; and her best friend, Sherry Baber, Lexington.

Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lea Stokes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 19
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 19, 2021
5:00PM-6:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 19
Visitation
Saturday, June 19, 2021
3:00PM-5:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription