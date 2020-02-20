LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Leah Ann Goodpaster Drury, 59, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Drury died Thursday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Leah Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

