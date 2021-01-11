LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Leah Katharyn Deaton Briemer, 58, are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Briemer died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Leah Briemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription