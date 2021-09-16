Leah Celeste Luttrell passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, after a brief illness. 

Born August 9, 1955, to John Raymond Luttrell and Wanda (Moore) Luttrell in Frankfort, Kentucky, she was the eldest of four siblings, all of whom survive her — Rebecca (Luttrell) Briley, Cara Luttrell Jimenez, Jennifer Luttrell, and John Bradley Luttrell.  

Married and divorced to Roger Heady (deceased) and Jerry Wayne Brown, she had no children, but was a loving stepmother to her spouses’ families. She leaves behind her beloved Yorkie, Jesse.

A 1973 graduate of Franklin County High School, Leah received her RN in nursing from Kentucky State University and her BA in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan.

She worked as a Prior Authorization Nurse for Electronic Data Systems (EDS) before certifying in hospital Case Management. Thereafter, she worked as a certified Case Manager for large hospital complexes in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.  

A cancer survivor, she retired from Case Management to work in the Provider Relations Call Center for DXC Technology, where she was working part-time when she died. Her supervisor Donna Sims, who had worked with Leah at EDS prior to DXC, voiced what many have said, “Leah was the greatest encourager. No matter what she was going through, she always had a kind word.”

A lifelong member of the Antioch Church, Frankfort, Leah was active in the Ladies’ Group, especially lending her green thumb to the care of the flowers around the church grounds.  

Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to the Antioch Church (Harvieland Road, Frankfort, KY) where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com

Service information

Oct 9
Memorial Service
Saturday, October 9, 2021
11:00AM
Antioch Church
Harvieland Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
