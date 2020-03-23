LEXINGTON — Private services for Lee Hendricks, 73, will be at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Hendricks died Saturday in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Hendricks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

