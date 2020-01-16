Services for Lee Miller Sr., 54, husband of Peggianna, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Miller died Thursday at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Miller, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

